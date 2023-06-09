 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson teared up after meeting Princess Eugenie son: 'Best grandma ever'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Sarah Ferguson teared up after meeting Princess Eugenie son: Best grandma ever

Sarah Ferguson teared up upon meeting her thrid grandchild, she admits.

The Duchess of York, whose younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, has given birth to her second baby, gushed over the little one during the latest episode of her podcast,

The 63-year-old admitted she was “moved” by Eugenie naming her newborn son Ronnie giving a nod to Sarah's father Major Ronald Ivor Ferguson.

The little baby, whose full name is Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, was born on May 30.

The Duchess said: “Well, would you believe, I am a granny number three now.

“He’s a very, very, seriously beautiful little boy. Now of course everybody says that but of course, he is… He’s done very, very well.”

She continued: “And he’s called Ernest George Ronnie. Ernest because George III’s middle name was Ernest and also because it's a fabulous name…

“Then, there is George after Jack’s father and Ronald, Ronnie, after my father.”

The Duchess of York, who is grandmother to daughter Beatrice and Eugenie's kids, revealed her younger child is schedule to give birth by the end of May.

The Duchess told HOLA! TV: "We don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now."

Meanwhile, Fergie also describes herself as the "best granny ever" during one of her previous interview.

The author of 48 childrens' books continued: "I’ve flown helicopters, Budgie, the helicopter, and Little Red. And so, I’m wanting to actually write a book about football now.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry has 'throne syndrome' like other 'spares' in the past

Prince Harry has 'throne syndrome' like other 'spares' in the past
Prince Louis received 'dry reply from Queen Elizabeth II over innocent question

Prince Louis received 'dry reply from Queen Elizabeth II over innocent question
Prince William 'jealous' Kate Middleton steals spotlight in photos?

Prince William 'jealous' Kate Middleton steals spotlight in photos?
Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson gives evidence in Prince Harry’s privacy trial

Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson gives evidence in Prince Harry’s privacy trial
Prince William reminds Harry of mom Princess Diana's legacy amid court battle

Prince William reminds Harry of mom Princess Diana's legacy amid court battle
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance since Prince Harry's London court battle

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance since Prince Harry's London court battle
Kate Middleton's family owes £612,685 to tax authorities and suppliers

Kate Middleton's family owes £612,685 to tax authorities and suppliers

Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?

Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?
Prince William lauded for 'channeling best side of Diana' as he opens new cancer centre

Prince William lauded for 'channeling best side of Diana' as he opens new cancer centre
Prince Harry will ‘crash to Earth’ like an ‘unguided missile’

Prince Harry will ‘crash to Earth’ like an ‘unguided missile’
Prince Harry’s a ‘highly privileged’ man launching ‘ignorant attacks’

Prince Harry’s a ‘highly privileged’ man launching ‘ignorant attacks’
Prince Harry’s arguments are ‘feeble’: ‘He is wrong on so many counts’

Prince Harry’s arguments are ‘feeble’: ‘He is wrong on so many counts’
Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is ‘unraveled’

Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is ‘unraveled’
Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?

Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?
Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’

Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’
Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’

Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’
Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties
Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room

Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room
King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’

King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’