Royals
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Prince William 'jealous' Kate Middleton steals spotlight in photos?

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Prince William is reportedly feeling neglected as Kate Middleton steals all limelight in their photos.

Various Royal experts note that the Prince of Wales is being overshadowed by his more popular wife, despite being a 'team.'

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah told True Royalty TV: "The only thing I know that does slightly bother him is when he is cropped out of photos."

Kate Mansey, The Mail on Sunday's assistant editor adds: "I don't think it's jealousy of Kate.

"It's more that Kate and William have worked hard to create an image of themselves together as a united front.

"So, when they're on jobs together, they'd like to be pictured together - as a team."

She then quipped: "Perhaps William should get himself a great Jenny Packham dress."

This comes as The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted enjoying padel tennis double matches with friends.

A witness at the time told The Sun: "I had to look twice as it seemed surreal but they were having a great time.

"William was on one team with a male friend and Kate was on the other team with a male friend and there was lots of banter and a lot of laughing but both sides fought every point.

"They looked good at it and did not come across as beginners."

