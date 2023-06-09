Prince Louis received 'dry reply from Queen Elizabeth II over innocent question

Prince Louis apparently got a 'dry' response from late Queen Elizabeth II over his inquisitiveness at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The young prince, who stood alongside his great grandmother during the Trooping the Colour fly past, asked Her Majesty: "Are the Red Arrows coming?"



"I hope so," the Queen responded according to lip reader Jeremy Freeman.

According to Mr Freeman, the Queen later added: "There it is," before Louis added: "Oh Red Arrows - whoa."



Queen responded: "Ohh fun" with Kate saying "amazing" and Charlotte adding "Wow".

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022 at Balmoral Castle.

The new monarch, King Charles III, at the time expressed his "moment of great sadness" with the world.

He said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

The Queen had been the monarch of Britain and Commonwealth for over 70 years.