 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Louis received 'dry reply from Queen Elizabeth II over innocent question

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Prince Louis received dry reply from Queen Elizabeth II over innocent question

Prince Louis apparently got a 'dry' response from late Queen Elizabeth II over his inquisitiveness at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The young prince, who stood alongside his great grandmother during the Trooping the Colour fly past, asked Her Majesty: "Are the Red Arrows coming?"

"I hope so," the Queen responded according to lip reader Jeremy Freeman.

According to Mr Freeman, the Queen later added: "There it is," before Louis added: "Oh Red Arrows - whoa."

Queen responded: "Ohh fun" with Kate saying "amazing" and Charlotte adding "Wow".

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022 at Balmoral Castle.

The new monarch, King Charles III, at the time expressed his "moment of great sadness" with the world.

He said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

The Queen had been the monarch of Britain and Commonwealth for over 70 years.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry has 'throne syndrome' like other 'spares' in the past

Prince Harry has 'throne syndrome' like other 'spares' in the past
Sarah Ferguson teared up after meeting Princess Eugenie son: 'Best grandma ever'

Sarah Ferguson teared up after meeting Princess Eugenie son: 'Best grandma ever'
Prince William 'jealous' Kate Middleton steals spotlight in photos?

Prince William 'jealous' Kate Middleton steals spotlight in photos?
Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson gives evidence in Prince Harry’s privacy trial

Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson gives evidence in Prince Harry’s privacy trial
Prince William reminds Harry of mom Princess Diana's legacy amid court battle

Prince William reminds Harry of mom Princess Diana's legacy amid court battle
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance since Prince Harry's London court battle

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance since Prince Harry's London court battle
Kate Middleton's family owes £612,685 to tax authorities and suppliers

Kate Middleton's family owes £612,685 to tax authorities and suppliers

Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?

Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?
Prince William lauded for 'channeling best side of Diana' as he opens new cancer centre

Prince William lauded for 'channeling best side of Diana' as he opens new cancer centre
Prince Harry will ‘crash to Earth’ like an ‘unguided missile’

Prince Harry will ‘crash to Earth’ like an ‘unguided missile’
Prince Harry’s a ‘highly privileged’ man launching ‘ignorant attacks’

Prince Harry’s a ‘highly privileged’ man launching ‘ignorant attacks’
Prince Harry’s arguments are ‘feeble’: ‘He is wrong on so many counts’

Prince Harry’s arguments are ‘feeble’: ‘He is wrong on so many counts’
Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is ‘unraveled’

Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is ‘unraveled’
Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?

Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?
Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’

Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’
Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’

Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’
Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties
Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room

Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room
King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’

King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’