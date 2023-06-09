 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Web Desk

Elizabeth Olsen does not fear 'sacking' as she satisfies with MCU performance

Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Elizabeth Olsen is content with her Marvel achievements which spanned over a decade
Elizabeth Olsen is content with her Marvel achievements which spanned over a decade 

Elizabeth Olsen said she is not eager to return to her Marvel's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch character as the actor reflected on her ten-years-long achievements in the franchise.

In a conversation with Meghann Fahy in Variety's Actors on Actors series, Olsen was asked whether she misses playing Scarlet Witch; the actor instantly replied, "No," because she is "really proud" of her Wanda achievements.

"People always want to find a through line. Do you miss doing Wanda?" Fahy asked.

"No, I don't. I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it. And I think the reason why l am not calling Kevin Feige everyday with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do," the WandaVision star responded.

"I think 'WandaVision' was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters, so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all," the MCU star said.

