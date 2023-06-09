Michael J. Fox was bored with 'weepy' documentary pitches

David Guggenheim's pitch caught Michael J. Fox's attention due to his non-pity take

Michael J. Fox revealed he rejected several documentary offers from different filmmakers due to their remorseful takes.

However, the Back to the Future star said David Guggenheim's pitch stood apart from it because of its focus on his life without sorrowful overtones.



Speaking to the Museum of the Moving Image's 2023 Spring Awards, where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday, June 6, the 62-year-old said Guggenheim's pitch drew him in because "everyone else who approached Fox about making a documentary about his life would start "crying" before they got to him.



However, the actor said, "Davis got it – which is that this is my life, and I have so many great things in my life."

"I don't have a weepy, sad life. I have this thing that happened [to me] that really sucks, but put me in a position to do other things that were effective and have perhaps made things better."

Reflecting on his initial meeting with the filmmaker, Fox said, "He said, 'I've been reading your books and I realized, I want what you have.' And I said, 'You know I have Parkinson's?'

Fox-starring documentary Still is available to stream on Apple TV+.