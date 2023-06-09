 
menu menu menu
health
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Our Correspondent

Punjab schools to begin health screenings

By
Our Correspondent

Friday Jun 09, 2023

A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters/File
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters/File

  • CM Naqvi began project to protect children from dangerous diseases.
  • Dr Akram terms school health screening project "game changer."
  • Caretaker minister says children can be saved from lifelong disabilities via programme.

LAHORE: Before appearing for their ninth-grade examinations, every child will be screened for diseases, including thalassemia, as part of the provincial government's school health screening project, Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said in a meeting on Thursday.

The project, according to the minister, will protect present and future generations from dangerous diseases.

“The school health screening programme will prove to be a game changer. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, children are going to be screened on such a large scale. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has decided to start a school health screening programme to protect children from dangerous diseases," Dr Akram said.

He added that the final approval of the proposed legislation by the law department will be given by the Punjab cabinet. The Punjab Health Care Commission will play an important role in the health screening of children.

The minister said that all technical aspects will be reviewed in this regard by the steering committee. The meeting was held in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education under the chairmanship of Dr Akram and Dr Jamal Nasir, both of whom have reviewed the measures regarding blood screening of ninth-grade students in educational institutions in Punjab.

The caretaker minister of the primary and secondary healthcare department said that the Punjab Health Care Commission will audit all the laboratories regarding the health screening of children.

Families of patients suffering from dangerous diseases like thalassemia go through extreme pain every day. Parents can save their children from lifelong disabilities through the schools’ health screening programme, he said.

More From Health:

'Red meat, sugar may cause colorectal cancer in young people'

'Red meat, sugar may cause colorectal cancer in young people'
Study finds link between insomnia and stroke in people under 50

Study finds link between insomnia and stroke in people under 50
Sindh High Court orders equal treatment for HIV/Aids infected transgenders

Sindh High Court orders equal treatment for HIV/Aids infected transgenders
US issues air quality alert to millions as Canadian wildfires rage on

US issues air quality alert to millions as Canadian wildfires rage on
Study finds fatal heart attacks more likely on a specific day of week

Study finds fatal heart attacks more likely on a specific day of week
'Most men unaware of silent prostate cancer'

'Most men unaware of silent prostate cancer'
Is bone broth good for health? Spoilers ahead

Is bone broth good for health? Spoilers ahead
New test seen as lifesaver as it can detect ovarian cancer in early stages

New test seen as lifesaver as it can detect ovarian cancer in early stages
Climate change: Canadian wildfires impact air quality in USA's Midwest

Climate change: Canadian wildfires impact air quality in USA's Midwest
'Rare-blood cancer progression may be reduced to 74% with immune cells'

'Rare-blood cancer progression may be reduced to 74% with immune cells'
'Some bowel cancer patients may do better without radiotherapy'

'Some bowel cancer patients may do better without radiotherapy'
Which viruses you need to know about ahead of this summer?

Which viruses you need to know about ahead of this summer?
New study reveals cancer patients can live with this drug

New study reveals cancer patients can live with this drug
What are most googled questions about dental health amid vaping worries?

What are most googled questions about dental health amid vaping worries?
Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

Experts say hundreds of gastroenterologists needed to treat over 60% GI patients

Experts say hundreds of gastroenterologists needed to treat over 60% GI patients
Telemidicine vendor mistakenly alerts patients about cancer

Telemidicine vendor mistakenly alerts patients about cancer
Irregular menstrual cycle strongly linked to deadly heart disease: study

Irregular menstrual cycle strongly linked to deadly heart disease: study
Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around

Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around
These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly

These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly
AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders