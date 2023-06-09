 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Camilla honoured with late Queen Elizabeth’s patronage

King Charles wife Camilla has been honoured with late Queen Elizabeth’s patronage as she was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Lancers, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Royal Lancers are an armoured cavalry regiment. Its famous skull and crossbones cap badge, referred to as The Motto, is one of the most recognisable in the British Army and represents its motto: ‘Death or Glory’.

Queen Camilla’s father, late Major Bruce Shand, served with the 12th Lancers during World War II, winning the Military Cross during the retreat to Dunkirk in 1940 and again at El Alamein in 1942.

Camilla has had an informal relationship with the Regiment over many years given her father’s connection.

To mark the appointment, Camilla hosted a reception at Clarence House.

Before Camilla, late Queen Elizabeth II was appointed Colonel in Chief of the 16th/5th Lancers by her father on her 21st birthday, 21st April 1947.

She retained that appointment through the subsequent Queen’s Royal Lancers and Royal Lancers amalgamations until her death.

