Holly Willoughby suffers a major blunder on This Morning

This Morning long-time host Holly Willoughby suffered an embarrassing blunder on the Thursday episode as she presented with Craig Doyle.

Willoughby was presenting the fashion segment when she slipped up one of her words leading to giggles all around.

As she started to present a part on sandals, Holly said: 'In just a moment, can men look good in sandals?

'Yes that is why Craig is not by my side. He is on a mission to prove that they can.

She then accidentally said: 'He is backside' - instead of 'he is backstage'.

Holly and the fashion presenter Louise Roe then began giggling away after the funny moment.

Minutes later, Craig then came out to model the sandals.

It came just after Holly along with her new co-host Craig Doyle sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday with a surprising innuendo. The joke brought a change of atmosphere in the show which has been plagued by scandals.