Royals
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Where did Prince Harry stay during historic court battle in UK?

As Prince Harry made history with his appearance at the High Court for phone hacking case, there was much speculation about where the Duke of Sussex was staying.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Prince Harry spent three nights at Frogmore Cottage as he gave evidence in the phone hacking trial at the High Court.

The publication further reported Harry stayed at Frogmore with his security team.

It could be Prince Harry’s final nights in Frogmore Cottage having been evicted by King Charles following the release of his bombshell memoir Spare.

The California-based royal couple have been given until the early summer to leave the property.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Prince Harry has returned to California and reunited with his family wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry became the first British royal to give evidence in court in more than 100 years, alleging that his life had been marked by relentless media intrusion.

