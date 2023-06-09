 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Sam Smith, Madonna collaborate on provocative single 'Vulgar'

Sam Smith and Madonna have joined forces for a steamy collaboration titled "Vulgar," released on Friday. The track showcases both artists celebrating their sensuality through its lyrics.

With lines like "All black in stripper heels, move like Madonna" and "Let's get into the groove, you know just what to do," Smith and Madonna exchange verses, highlighting their confidence and allure.

Following their Grammys performance, Madonna and Smith recorded "Vulgar" with a team of producers, including Ilya, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder, Jimmy Napes, Smith, and Madonna's vocal producer and engineer, Lauren D'elia. 

While maintaining the thematic connection to Madonna's speech, "Vulgar" takes a new direction. Madonna's self-referential lines add a touch of humor to the track.

For Sam Smith, "Vulgar" marks their first release since their album "Gloria" earlier this year, which showcased a departure from their previous smooth R&B sound. The North American leg of Smith's "Gloria the Tour" is scheduled to kick off next month.

Last August, Madonna released a comprehensive 50-track retrospective compilation titled "Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones" in anticipation of her global "Celebration" world tour, focusing on her chart-topping hits.

