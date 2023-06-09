Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams ‘thrilled’ to announce new venture

 
Meghan Markle’s close friend Serena Williams is ‘thrilled’ to announce new venture with her husband and sister.

Serena, her husband Alexis Ohanian and sister Venus Williams are bringing a golf team to Los Angeles as the first ownership group in TGL, the new golf league from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports venture.

Serena, who is expecting her second child, shared the news on her official Instagram handle.

She said, “It’s official! I’m thrilled to announce my involvement with @tglgolf with the launch of @wearelagc - Los Angeles Golf Club.

“An important part of the spirit and purpose of LA Golf Club is making golf our own, for everybody, and I couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport with my family @alexisohanian @olympiaohanian and @venuswilliams.”

Serena Williams and Meghan have remained loyal friends since their first real hang out in 2014.

Duchess of Sussex frequently supports Williams at tennis matches, while Williams threw Markle's baby shower.

Williams was also the first guest on Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," in August 2022.

