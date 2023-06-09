 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Jennifer Aniston expresses her annoyance over one ageist comment

Jennifer Aniston has recently expressed her annoyance over one ageist comment that drives her “bananas”.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the Friends star addressed one commonly used phrase, “you look great for your age” which she said she cannot stand it at all.

“It drives me bananas. I can’t stand it,” said the 54-year-old.

The Murder Mystery actress stated, “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well you’re at that stage, so for your age…’”

“I don’t even understand what it means,” remarked The Break-up actress.

Aniston added, “I’m in better shape than I was in my twenties.”

I feel better in my mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better,” she concluded.

Earlier this week, the actress made a major announcement about her official partnership with the fitness company, Pvolve.

Last month, Aniston also revealed that her first purchase was vintage cream-coloured 280 SL Mercedes-Benz after landing the role of Rachel Green in her 90s sitcom.

“I drove it and then drove it again, and it never drove again. It was a lemon and that’s why it’s been sitting there. I didn’t know any better to get it checked out. So, that was just a nice 25-year-old mistake.”

