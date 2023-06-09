Prince Harry will ‘crash to earth with an inevitable explosion’

Experts believe Prince Harry is too much of an ‘unguided missile’ to land a hit and will ‘crash to earth with an inevitable explosion’ soon.

Royal expert and commentator Stephen Glover broke everything down about Prince Harry.

He warns, Prince Harry “is like an unguided missile, sighting enemies here and there, emitting a good deal of smoke and making lots of noise, before finally crashing to earth with an inevitable explosion — and then mysteriously taking off again, seeking some new target.”

According to the Daily Mail, “In short,” Mr Glover believes “he’s potentially lethal.” So “if he describes the Government today as ‘rock bottom’, next month or next year he will unearth another disobliging adjective in defiance of our constitutional traditions.”

“Or he may direct his rage once more against the royal institution that nurtured him and endowed him with such significance as he will ever have in this world.”

Before concluding Mr Glover also shifted the converastion to King Charles and warned the monarch about Prince Harry’s ‘one-way’ route to destruction.

Especially since “his father the King hasn’t been immune to his criticisms in the past, and won’t be in the future.”