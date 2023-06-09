Prince Harry branded a ‘a constitutional liability’: report

Prince Harry has just come under fire for turning himself into nothing more than a ‘constitutional liability’ for King Charles to ‘clean up’.

Royal expert and commentator Stephen Glover has just spoken at length about the ‘divisive figure’ Prince Harry is.

He started everything off by saying, “Harry is a divisive figure. He sets people against each other on issues ranging from the Press to the Royal Family to racism and now, his latest bugbear, the Tory Government.”

According to a report by the Daily Mail he later also added, “We can work on the assumption this tumultuous character isn’t suddenly going to learn how to behave.”

“That’s never going to happen, with him 6,000 miles away in California, and Meghan by his side. Their future income depends on fomenting controversy.”

Currently, “Harry is the King’s number one problem, and “it is not, as Charles should know and his mother certainly realised, primarily a family problem, though it’s partly that.”

When it comes to Prince Harry however, “he is chiefly dangerous because he is a constitutional liability.”