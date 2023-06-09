Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer planning dream nuptials: ‘Probably happen this year’

 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Twilight star Kristen Stewart is all set to tie the knot with fiancée Dylan Meyer in a dream wedding, spilled an insider.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the source said that the Spencer star and the screenwriter are planning their nuptials “on their terms” and it will be a “perfect” ceremony.

Sharing more information about the lovebirds’ wedding day, the insider said that “it’ll probably happen this year.”

“They had planned a ceremony in L.A. but rethought it,” the insider said. “Then they planned a destination wedding, but things came up and it was put on hold.”

Stewart and Meyer got engaged in November 2021 after they were sighted publically in 2019. The news of their engagement was broken by the actor at Howard Stern show.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

Almost four months before their announced their engagement, Stewart was spotted wearing a sparkly diamond on her left hand.

In an interview on the Today show, the Snow White & the Huntsman star said that she and Meyer had been keeping the relationship milestone a secret for a while.

“[Dylan’s dad] sent us an email congratulating us,” Stewart said during the show. “I’m like, ‘You were at the engagement party months ago!’”

