 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra raise temperature with breathtaking pictures in Italy

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra raise temperature with breathtaking pictures in Italy
Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra raise temperature with breathtaking pictures in Italy

Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra have left their fans completely mesmerized with irresistible charm as they both were among the glamorous arrivals for the glitzy opening of the Bulgari Hotel Roma in Italy on Thursday.

The glamourous diva, Zendaya known for her impeccable style and graceful presence, the actress, 26, set pulses racing in an eye-catching black sheer mesh bodysuit as she posed for snaps at the swanky launch.

With every photo, Zendaya effortlessly exudes allure, making her fans’ hearts skip a beat as she teamed her revealing one-piece with a matching black trouser suit with a white speckled print.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, 40 can also be seen striking poses that are not only enticing but also showcase her versatility as a true fashionista. These captivating pictures have undoubtedly left her fans swooning over her like never before arriving for the opening in a dramatic white feathered gown.

The dress boasted a plunging front and a daring thigh-split with a feathered trim, and she completed her outfit with a green jewelled necklace.

Adding a fun twist to her look, Priyanka styled her brunette tresses into cute long pigtails, with herself and Zendaya joined by fellow guest Lucia Silvestri.

Ahead of attending the launch, Priyanka and Zendaya were seen arriving at the hotel, with the actress sporting a far more low-key look.

More From Entertainment:

'Good Times' star John Amos denies daughter’s claims of ‘elder abuse’

'Good Times' star John Amos denies daughter’s claims of ‘elder abuse’
Internet in shock as Bill Murray, 72, is rumored to be dating Kelis, 43

Internet in shock as Bill Murray, 72, is rumored to be dating Kelis, 43
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy romance back on as they appear hand-in-hand

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy romance back on as they appear hand-in-hand
Lily-Rose Depp emphasizes her character in 'The Idol' not based on real life

Lily-Rose Depp emphasizes her character in 'The Idol' not based on real life

Shakira in no rush to define her relationship with Lewis Hamilton after past experience

Shakira in no rush to define her relationship with Lewis Hamilton after past experience

Johnny Depp not mad at Disney for removing him from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Johnny Depp not mad at Disney for removing him from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’
Holly Willoughby shares cryptic 'secret messages' amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby shares cryptic 'secret messages' amid Phillip Schofield scandal
Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer planning dream nuptials: ‘Probably happen this year’

Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer planning dream nuptials: ‘Probably happen this year’
Matt Damon remembers telling Ben Affleck his looks won't help him in school theater

Matt Damon remembers telling Ben Affleck his looks won't help him in school theater
Nick Jonas reveals he missed out a major role in Wicked movie

Nick Jonas reveals he missed out a major role in Wicked movie
Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance as she signs with CAA

Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance as she signs with CAA
Sam Smith, Madonna collaborate on provocative single 'Vulgar'

Sam Smith, Madonna collaborate on provocative single 'Vulgar'
The Weeknd drops new Tracks from 'The Idol'

The Weeknd drops new Tracks from 'The Idol'
Jennifer Lawrence explains why she wore flip-flops at this year’s Cannes Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence explains why she wore flip-flops at this year’s Cannes Film Festival
Jennifer Aniston planning two-month vacation to avoid falling into ‘agoraphobia’

Jennifer Aniston planning two-month vacation to avoid falling into ‘agoraphobia’
Pictures: Nick Cannon’s kids take the internet by storm

Pictures: Nick Cannon’s kids take the internet by storm
Selena Gomez confirms her relationship status amid dating speculation

Selena Gomez confirms her relationship status amid dating speculation
Holly Willoughby suffers a major blunder on This Morning

Holly Willoughby suffers a major blunder on This Morning
Emily in Paris’ Lucas Bravo promises a ‘major shift’ for season 4: ‘Gabriel was a victim’

Emily in Paris’ Lucas Bravo promises a ‘major shift’ for season 4: ‘Gabriel was a victim’
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to land in same sensational legal battle as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to land in same sensational legal battle as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner team up to work towards 'new family dynamic'

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner team up to work towards 'new family dynamic'