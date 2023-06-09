 
Internet in shock as Bill Murray, 72, is rumored to be dating Kelis, 43

According to reports, they have been “getting close for a while” since they met in the United States
New rumours have come out that 72-year-old Bill Murray is dating Kelis, who is nearly three decades younger than him, leaving the internet in shock. Soon after the rumours spread, users took to social media to question the major age difference.

One user wrote: “Kelis’ milkshake brought bill murray to the yard… can his body even digest milk at his age? this just cannot be,” with another adding: “Imagine if your milkshake brought all the boys to the yard and you still chose Bill Murray.”

One user expressed their confusion over the situation: “Kelis dating Bill Murray was NOT on my bingo card. This is some Twilight Zone ish,' while another noted: 'Bill Murray's age divided by 2, then plus 7 = Kelis' age.”

According to reports, they have been “getting close for a while” since they met in the United States after Kelis’ husband Mike Mora passed away last year due to stomach cancer at the age of 37.

The actor was spotted enjoying several of the shows from his rumoured girlfriend, including one show “from the side of the stage in London” claims a source who spoke to The Sun.

