 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Hop from Zac Brown Band defies ALS diagnosis with new music, tour

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Hop from Zac Brown Band defies ALS diagnosis with new music, tour

Despite being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), John Driskell Hopkins, affectionately known as "Hop," maintains a spirited outlook on life. 

As a founding member of the Zac Brown Band, Hop courageously disclosed his ALS diagnosis to fans in May 2022, subsequently embarking on a path marked by resilience and advocacy.

Over the past year, Hop has surpassed the constraints imposed by his condition. He has defied the odds by continuing to tour alongside the band, creating new music, and founding the non-profit organization Hop On a Cure. 

This charitable endeavor not only seeks to raise funds for ALS research but also strives to foster a supportive community for individuals grappling with the disease.

While Hop acknowledges the seriousness of his diagnosis, he refuses to let it dampen his spirit. He embraces humour and self-deprecation as coping mechanisms, making light of the situation while maintaining his dedication to raising awareness and funding for ALS research.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurological disorder that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and limited physical function.

Hop On a Cure has made significant strides in its first year, raising $1 million for ALS research. With ambitious goals for the future, the foundation aims to reach the $2 million mark in the coming year. 

Their most successful fundraiser to date was held at the Cincinnati Reds versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Lou Gehrig's Day, where a post-game benefit concert by the Zac Brown Band raised over $200,000.

More From Entertainment:

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’
Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’
Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed
Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions

Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions
Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond

Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits
Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome

Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome
Mexican animation shines at Annecy

Mexican animation shines at Annecy
K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns

K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns
K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback

K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback
Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film

Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film
Anna Marie Tendler pays tribute to late dog who saved her from depression

Anna Marie Tendler pays tribute to late dog who saved her from depression
K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism

K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism
Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Prince Harry left Britain reportedly without “seeing King Charles or William”

Prince Harry left Britain reportedly without “seeing King Charles or William”
‘Fantastic Four’ star Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter says she’s scared of him

‘Fantastic Four’ star Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter says she’s scared of him

Victoria Beckham slammed for designing “knitted underwear”

Victoria Beckham slammed for designing “knitted underwear”
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus files lawsuit over neighbour's tall tree

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus files lawsuit over neighbour's tall tree

'Outlander' star Catriona Balfe reveals her pet peeve about Sam Heughan

'Outlander' star Catriona Balfe reveals her pet peeve about Sam Heughan
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena likely to dominate Spotify in summer 2023

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena likely to dominate Spotify in summer 2023