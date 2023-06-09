Hop from Zac Brown Band defies ALS diagnosis with new music, tour

Despite being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), John Driskell Hopkins, affectionately known as "Hop," maintains a spirited outlook on life.

As a founding member of the Zac Brown Band, Hop courageously disclosed his ALS diagnosis to fans in May 2022, subsequently embarking on a path marked by resilience and advocacy.

Over the past year, Hop has surpassed the constraints imposed by his condition. He has defied the odds by continuing to tour alongside the band, creating new music, and founding the non-profit organization Hop On a Cure.

This charitable endeavor not only seeks to raise funds for ALS research but also strives to foster a supportive community for individuals grappling with the disease.

While Hop acknowledges the seriousness of his diagnosis, he refuses to let it dampen his spirit. He embraces humour and self-deprecation as coping mechanisms, making light of the situation while maintaining his dedication to raising awareness and funding for ALS research.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurological disorder that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and limited physical function.

Hop On a Cure has made significant strides in its first year, raising $1 million for ALS research. With ambitious goals for the future, the foundation aims to reach the $2 million mark in the coming year.

Their most successful fundraiser to date was held at the Cincinnati Reds versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Lou Gehrig's Day, where a post-game benefit concert by the Zac Brown Band raised over $200,000.