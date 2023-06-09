 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’
Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’

Prince Harry has been urged to take the ultimatum offered to him and ‘retire as a private citizen’ before ‘its too late’.

Royal expert and commentator Stephen Glover made these revelations regarding the dynamic at play between King Charles and Prince Harry.

The converastion arose once Mr Glover admitted to the Daily Mail that Prince Harry is “King Charles’ number one problem.”

He also added, “The King loves his errant younger son, despite the lack of respect he has shown to him. I’m sure he hopes Harry will one day return to the fold. But think of the damage he could do before that happens. And of course he might never return.”

“If the two of them were still close, and spoke to each other, a way might still be found of persuading Harry to stop stirring. But he is alienated from his father, and the rift inevitably widens with every inept public intervention.”

“There’s only one way. It may be hard for the King as a father, but it should be easy for him as a monarch and head of state. Prince Harry must be told that if he wishes to remain a member of the Royal Family, he will have to behave as members of the Royal Family are expected to.”

Mr Glover also added that “If he can’t accept this ultimatum — and I don’t imagine he could — Prince Harry must become a private citizen, in which role his facile declamations will soon be barely noticed, and cause no more damage to the country he once served.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t use singing birds’ to make ‘everything peachy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t use singing birds’ to make ‘everything peachy’
Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams ‘thrilled’ to announce new venture

Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams ‘thrilled’ to announce new venture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open office in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open office in California

Kate Middleton offers olive branch to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton offers olive branch to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry branded a ‘a constitutional liability’: Report

Prince Harry branded a ‘a constitutional liability’: Report
Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle upset for THIS reason

Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle upset for THIS reason
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal Archie’s birthday gift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal Archie’s birthday gift
Prince Harry will ‘crash to earth with an inevitable explosion’

Prince Harry will ‘crash to earth with an inevitable explosion’
Where did Prince Harry stay during historic court battle in UK?

Where did Prince Harry stay during historic court battle in UK?
Camilla honoured with late Queen Elizabeth’s patronage

Camilla honoured with late Queen Elizabeth’s patronage
Prince Harry reunites with family after giving evidence in historic court battle

Prince Harry reunites with family after giving evidence in historic court battle
Prince Harry has 'throne syndrome' like other 'spares' in the past

Prince Harry has 'throne syndrome' like other 'spares' in the past
Sarah Ferguson teared up after meeting Princess Eugenie son: 'Best grandma ever'

Sarah Ferguson teared up after meeting Princess Eugenie son: 'Best grandma ever'
Prince Louis received 'dry' reply from Queen Elizabeth II over innocent question

Prince Louis received 'dry' reply from Queen Elizabeth II over innocent question
Prince William 'jealous' Kate Middleton steals spotlight in photos?

Prince William 'jealous' Kate Middleton steals spotlight in photos?
Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson gives evidence in Prince Harry’s privacy trial

Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson gives evidence in Prince Harry’s privacy trial
Prince William reminds Harry of mom Princess Diana's legacy amid court battle

Prince William reminds Harry of mom Princess Diana's legacy amid court battle
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance since Prince Harry's London court battle

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance since Prince Harry's London court battle
Kate Middleton's family owes £612,685 to tax authorities and suppliers

Kate Middleton's family owes £612,685 to tax authorities and suppliers

Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?

Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?