Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’

Prince Harry has been urged to take the ultimatum offered to him and ‘retire as a private citizen’ before ‘its too late’.

Royal expert and commentator Stephen Glover made these revelations regarding the dynamic at play between King Charles and Prince Harry.

The converastion arose once Mr Glover admitted to the Daily Mail that Prince Harry is “King Charles’ number one problem.”

He also added, “The King loves his errant younger son, despite the lack of respect he has shown to him. I’m sure he hopes Harry will one day return to the fold. But think of the damage he could do before that happens. And of course he might never return.”

“If the two of them were still close, and spoke to each other, a way might still be found of persuading Harry to stop stirring. But he is alienated from his father, and the rift inevitably widens with every inept public intervention.”

“There’s only one way. It may be hard for the King as a father, but it should be easy for him as a monarch and head of state. Prince Harry must be told that if he wishes to remain a member of the Royal Family, he will have to behave as members of the Royal Family are expected to.”

Mr Glover also added that “If he can’t accept this ultimatum — and I don’t imagine he could — Prince Harry must become a private citizen, in which role his facile declamations will soon be barely noticed, and cause no more damage to the country he once served.”