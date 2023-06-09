 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Amy Schumer breaks her silence on why she left Barbie movie

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Amy Schumer breaks her silence on why she left Barbie movie
Amy Schumer breaks her silence on why she left Barbie movie

Amy Schumer has recently recalled she left the Barbie movie due to creative differences.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 8, Amy revealed that she signed on for the titular role in 2016 when Sony Pictures developed the movie.

However, she dropped out of the project a few months later.

Amy said, “I can't wait to see the movie, it looks awesome.”

“I think we said it was scheduling conflicts, that's what we said. But yeah, it really was just creative differences,” confessed the actress.

Amy explained, “But you know, there's a new team behind it, and it looks like it's very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing that movie.”

When Andy questioned if the original version of the movie was not “feminist and cool”, Amy replied, “Yeah”.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Amy talked about the original script for the Barbie movie.

Back in 2022, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Amy mentioned that she and Sony Pictures had different ideas of what the movie should be.

“They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk
Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift

Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts
Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’
Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’
Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38

Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38
Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed
Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond

Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond
Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions

Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits
Swiss authorities urged to ban Till Lindemann's concerts

Swiss authorities urged to ban Till Lindemann's concerts
Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome

Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome
Mexican animation shines at Annecy

Mexican animation shines at Annecy
K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns

K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns
K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback

K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback
Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film

Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film
Anna Marie Tendler pays tribute to late dog who saved her from depression

Anna Marie Tendler pays tribute to late dog who saved her from depression
K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism

K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism
Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker