 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Nick Jonas on celebrating his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Father’s Day

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Nick Jonas on celebrating his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Father’s Day
Nick Jonas on celebrating his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Father’s Day

Nick Jonas has recently opened up about celebrating his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas on this Father’s Day.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of his new movie, The Good Half at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, Nick said that he would take a “backseat” in the Father’s Day celebrations.

The singer and actor revealed that his own father is his inspiration.

“My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father's Day, and I'm going to try to adopt that from him,” stated the 30-year-old.

Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, share 16-month-old daughter Malti Marie together.

Elaborating on why he wants to dedicate this day to PeeCee, Nick disclosed, “We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true.”

“And I'm so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who's just an absolute boss and amazing mother,” he added.

“It's more about her that day than me,” he concluded.

Not only Nick, the Quantico star also praised her husband while talking to PEOPLE in March.

She stated, “My husband is my greatest champion. My family is my greatest, greatest strength.”

More From Entertainment:

'Indiana Jones 5' producer hints time travel in movie

'Indiana Jones 5' producer hints time travel in movie
Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'
Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk
Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift

Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts
Eva Longoria turns director for film based on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator

Eva Longoria turns director for film based on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator
Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’
Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’
Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38

Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38
Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed
Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond

Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond
Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions

Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits
Swiss authorities urged to ban Till Lindemann's concerts

Swiss authorities urged to ban Till Lindemann's concerts
Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome

Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome
Mexican animation shines at Annecy

Mexican animation shines at Annecy
K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns

K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns
K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback

K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback
Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film

Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film