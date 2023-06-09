Nick Jonas on celebrating his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Father’s Day

Nick Jonas has recently opened up about celebrating his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas on this Father’s Day.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of his new movie, The Good Half at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, Nick said that he would take a “backseat” in the Father’s Day celebrations.

The singer and actor revealed that his own father is his inspiration.

“My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father's Day, and I'm going to try to adopt that from him,” stated the 30-year-old.

Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, share 16-month-old daughter Malti Marie together.

Elaborating on why he wants to dedicate this day to PeeCee, Nick disclosed, “We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true.”

“And I'm so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who's just an absolute boss and amazing mother,” he added.

“It's more about her that day than me,” he concluded.

Not only Nick, the Quantico star also praised her husband while talking to PEOPLE in March.

She stated, “My husband is my greatest champion. My family is my greatest, greatest strength.”