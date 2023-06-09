 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond

Bill Murray and Kelis have been spotted enjoying each other's company both in the United States and abroad

Hollywood witnessed an unexpected twist this week as veteran actor Bill Murray and renowned singer Kelis reportedly embarked on a romantic relationship, as revealed by TMZ

The alleged couple has been spotted enjoying each other's company both in the United States and abroad.

Although their pairing may initially surprise many, there appears to be a deeper connection between them. In a display of support, 72-year-old Murray attended two of the Milkshake singer's shows in London. 

The 43-year-old songstress seemed appreciative of his presence, and the two were seen spending quality time together during their time in the city.

After one of the performances, the duo even posed for a backstage photo together. Witnesses also claim to have seen the two celebrities staying at the same hotel in London, further fueling the dating rumours.

Sources close to the situation reveal that Murray and Kelis share a unique bond, albeit a somber one. They reportedly connected over their respective losses, with Kelis' second husband passing away in March 2022 and Murray's estranged wife's tragic death in 2021.

Despite their unconventional pairing and significant age gap, the couple seems content without defining their relationship.

A friend of the duo shared with TMZ, "Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it appears, they are both single and having fun despite the fairly large age gap."

