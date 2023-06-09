‘Fantastic Four’ star Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter says she’s scared of him

In the request, she asked that he be kept at least 100 yards away from her

Actor Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter claims she is “afraid” of him as she files a domestic violence restraining order. She has asked that her father be put through a “batterer intervention program to stop abuse.”

The news comes after the pair got into an ugly fight over his girlfriend Bianca Wallace. In publicly available legal documents that were seen by the Daily Mail, the young girl who is the daughter of the actress Alice Evans, accuses him of “threatening to call the police on her anytime she misbehaves.”

She filed for the domestic violence restraining order on May 31st, which was the same day that she requested a temporary restraining order against his new girlfriend. She asked for it following a violent fight in which Bianca reportedly “slammed a door on her head.”

In the request, she asked that he be kept at least 100 yards away from her and that he should not be allowed to see her for five years. She also requested that he be put through a “52-week batterer intervention program.”

The program that she has requested includes weekly classes and its aim, according to the documents, is to “stop abuse, teach accountability, abuse effects, and gender roles.”