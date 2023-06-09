 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

‘Fantastic Four’ star Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter says she’s scared of him

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

In the request, she asked that he be kept at least 100 yards away from her
In the request, she asked that he be kept at least 100 yards away from her

Actor Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter claims she is “afraid” of him as she files a domestic violence restraining order. She has asked that her father be put through a “batterer intervention program to stop abuse.”

The news comes after the pair got into an ugly fight over his girlfriend Bianca Wallace. In publicly available legal documents that were seen by the Daily Mail, the young girl who is the daughter of the actress Alice Evans, accuses him of “threatening to call the police on her anytime she misbehaves.”

She filed for the domestic violence restraining order on May 31st, which was the same day that she requested a temporary restraining order against his new girlfriend. She asked for it following a violent fight in which Bianca reportedly “slammed a door on her head.”

In the request, she asked that he be kept at least 100 yards away from her and that he should not be allowed to see her for five years. She also requested that he be put through a “52-week batterer intervention program.”

The program that she has requested includes weekly classes and its aim, according to the documents, is to “stop abuse, teach accountability, abuse effects, and gender roles.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism

K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism
Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Prince Harry left Britain reportedly without “seeing King Charles or William”

Prince Harry left Britain reportedly without “seeing King Charles or William”
Victoria Beckham slammed for designing “knitted underwear”

Victoria Beckham slammed for designing “knitted underwear”
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus files lawsuit over neighbour's tall tree

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus files lawsuit over neighbour's tall tree

'Outlander' star Catriona Balfe reveals her pet peeve about Sam Heughan

'Outlander' star Catriona Balfe reveals her pet peeve about Sam Heughan
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena likely to dominate Spotify in summer 2023

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena likely to dominate Spotify in summer 2023
Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' hits Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Top 10

Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' hits Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Top 10
Kaley Cuoco refuses to do erotic scenes: ‘I'm not doing that anymore’

Kaley Cuoco refuses to do erotic scenes: ‘I'm not doing that anymore’
'Good Times' star John Amos denies daughter’s claims of ‘elder abuse’

'Good Times' star John Amos denies daughter’s claims of ‘elder abuse’
Internet in shock as Bill Murray, 72, is rumored to be dating Kelis, 43

Internet in shock as Bill Murray, 72, is rumored to be dating Kelis, 43
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan calls Mindy Kaling ‘a mentor for life’

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan calls Mindy Kaling ‘a mentor for life’
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy romance back on as they appear hand-in-hand

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy romance back on as they appear hand-in-hand
Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra raise temperature with breathtaking pictures in Italy

Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra raise temperature with breathtaking pictures in Italy
Lily-Rose Depp emphasizes her character in 'The Idol' not based on real life

Lily-Rose Depp emphasizes her character in 'The Idol' not based on real life

Shakira in no rush to define her relationship with Lewis Hamilton after past experience

Shakira in no rush to define her relationship with Lewis Hamilton after past experience

Johnny Depp not mad at Disney for removing him from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Johnny Depp not mad at Disney for removing him from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’
Holly Willoughby shares cryptic 'secret messages' amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby shares cryptic 'secret messages' amid Phillip Schofield scandal
Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer planning dream nuptials: ‘Probably happen this year’

Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer planning dream nuptials: ‘Probably happen this year’
Matt Damon remembers telling Ben Affleck his looks won't help him in school theater

Matt Damon remembers telling Ben Affleck his looks won't help him in school theater
Nick Jonas reveals he missed out a major role in Wicked movie

Nick Jonas reveals he missed out a major role in Wicked movie