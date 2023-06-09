 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Prince Harry left Britain reportedly without “seeing King Charles or William”

According to the Telegraph, he stayed at the Frogmore Cottage for three nights
Prince Harry has reportedly returned to Montecito after having spent just two days in Britain for the Mirror phone hacking trial at the High Court. It seems the 38-year-old did not visit his family, who were less than a mile away.

He is said to have landed back in California yesterday during the evening, which means he had to have left his home town around lunchtime on the very same day. This travel plan was the same one he took up on the day of his father, King Charles’ coronation.

According to the Telegraph, he stayed at the Frogmore Cottage for three nights but it seems it will be his last time returning to the place he once called home along with his wife as he has been evicted by his father.

Reports also claim he did not go to meet the King or his brother, Prince William. It is believed that Willian is currently in London with his wife Kate as they carry out multiple engagements near their home in Windsor.

Charles has just returned from Romania and then attended a service at the St James’ Roman Catholic Church in Marylebone on Tuesday.

