Friday Jun 09, 2023
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked rumors of romance in February
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked rumors of romance in February 

Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny, who are rumored to be in a romantic relationship, were recently seen having brunch together in Beverly Hills, sporting matching blue and earth-tone outfits.

Jenner kept her attire simple, wearing a fitted muscle tank with jeans, white sneakers, and an oversized leather jacket. 

The Puerto Rican performer opted for a casual look as well, donning a cream-colored hoodie, green khaki pants, a blue baseball cap, and white sneakers.

This outing took place almost a month after the pair were spotted attending a Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors playoff game, where they also wore coordinating outfits.

Although neither of them has publicly commented on their relationship, an exclusive source revealed to PEOPLE last month that things were getting serious between the 818 Tequila founder and the musician.

The insider said, "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The source also mentioned that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends, and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the source explained. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

Rumors of a romance between the two initially surfaced in February when they were seen exiting the same Los Angeles restaurant. TMZ reported that the two were on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

