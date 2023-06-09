How royal family has started ignoring Meghan Markle

Royal family has apparently stopped caring about Meghan Markle after she and her husband Prince Harry attacked them in their Netflix documentary and the Duke's book Spare.

Meghan's profile on the royal family website remains unchanged a week after it was pointed out that The Duchess of Sussex's page has not been updated since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

It was not known whether it was a deliberate move on the part of the royals to send a cryptic message to the woman who they blame for all the wrongs Harry did them.

It was reported by thenews.com.pk last week that "About Duchess of Sussex" page has been completely ignored after the Queen's death while Harry's profile clearly shows that it has been updated after the demise of his grandmother.

Meghan's page on the website read, "They [Harry and Meghan] are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages."



The information given on the Duke of Duchess of Sussex's profiles shows that Meghan's page mentions "their duties to The Queen" while Harry page state "heir duty to The King".





