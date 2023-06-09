 
Swiss authorities urged to ban Till Lindemann's concerts

Swiss authorities are facing calls for ban on German metal band´s frontman Till Lindemann's concerts after the singer was accused of sexual assault.

According to reports, women´s rights groups and political organisations on Friday demanded the cancellation of Rammstein´s forthcoming concerts in Switzerland.

Several women have come forward recently to claim they were drugged and recruited to engage in sexual activity with singer Till Lindemann, 60, at Rammstein after-show parties.

Rammstein are scheduled to play two sold-out gigs at the Wankdorf Stadium in the Swiss capital Bern on June 17 and 18, as part of their current European tour.

Lawyers representing Lindemann categorically denied the allegations on Thursday.

Young Socialists Switzerland (JS), the Social Democratic Party´s youth movement, launched a petition urging the promoters to call off the Bern gigs.

"Maintaining the concerts means that the organiser is clearly behind Rammstein, which sends a very bad signal to those affected," the petition said.

"We ask the concert organiser Gadget ABC to draw the necessary conclusions in this situation, to cancel the Rammstein concerts in Bern and to refund the ticket price to the spectators in full."

Also backing the call were Brava, a non-governmental organisation against violence against women; feminist peace organisation CFD; and SP Frauen Schweiz, a progressive social democratic feminist movement.

"These accusations of sexual assault must be taken seriously," said JS vice president Thomas Bruchez.

The only responsible thing to do in this context is to cancel the concerts," he told Switzerland´s ATS news agency on Friday.

