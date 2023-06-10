Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty

 
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be guided by their nanny in their future role as key members of the Royal Family.

The Waleses caretaker, Maria Borrallo will play an significant role in grooming the children for public lives.

Royal commentator Pauline Maclaran told Express.co.uk: “I think royal nannies play important roles in the lives of royal children.

"Apart from looking after their everyday needs and security, they can also offer a lot of support in developing the children’s cognitive and social skills.”

Ms Maclaran added: “Importantly too, they can offer important emotional support that ensures strong bonds will remain even when the children are adults.”

Such a level of development is also important for Prince George, who will become King one day.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Dr Ramya Mohan, a child and adolescent senior consultant developmental psychiatrist at Harley Street, explained that the impact psychologically has already begun for George.

He said: “It starts now — from the focus on him during the [King's] Coronation to a lifetime of being in the public eye in a role with rich historical connotations, expectations, and gravitas.

“Needing to adapt in every aspect of his life in parallel with the pressure of being in the public eye in a more evident, scrutinised manner can feel like a tough tightrope walk on his own, despite access to the considerable, planned support and guidance one can expect.”

