Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'isolating' kids for Royal duties

Kate Middleton and Prince William want to have a healthy childhood for their kids.

Parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the royal couple are taking their time to adapt a parenting style like Princess Diana's.

“Being a royal is isolating enough,” royal expert Jennie Bond told OK Magazine.



“This way George, Charlotte and Louis have a ready-made, in-built support network as they can all go to school together for the foreseeable future. That was incredibly important to William and Kate. They want their children’s lives to be as normal as possible.”



He said: “Prince Charles had a dreadful time at school and William and Harry also had it tough so William is determined that his own children don’t suffer in the same way.”



Royal biographer Katie Nicholl says, “The most important thing to William and Kate is allowing George and his siblings a wonderfully grounded and supportive childhood”



"It’s very much the Diana style of parenting. They want them to know how lucky they are and not take any of it for granted.”

