Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

Netflix added 200,000 new subscribers in just two days
Netflix seems to gain from its global crackdown on password-sharing as users in droves lined up to buy the streamer's subscription.

According to Antenna, a research firm, tracking the streaming giant statistics has revealed that 100,000 daily registered to Netflix on May 26 and May 27.

The report also highlighted the streamer has experienced "the four single largest days of U.S. user acquisition" since the streaming data analyst started measuring Netflix four and a half years ago.

However, the ban on password-sharing also led to several subscribers canceling their subscriptions.

Since the clampdown on account sharing picked pace, many took to Twitter to express their anger by using the hashtag #CancelNetflix.

The users also shared screenshots of quitting their subscriptions after the password-sharing ban, as per BGR.

"11 years paying a subscription, oh well, time to move on," one viewer tweeted.

Another complained, "I've been a subscriber for ten years. I'm now married with kids and have homes in multiple countries. For this reason, I upgraded to Premium. Netflix used to be convenient, even if they were overpriced and had mediocre content. They just lost that edge."

"Bye, Netflix," a third added.

