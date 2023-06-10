 
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London

Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London

It seems the royals still have no respite from their rift as Prince Harry made no effort to connect with his estranged family while he was in London.

The Duke of Sussex was in London to appear on the witness stand in his lawsuit against the British tabloids for gathering information illegally.

While the Duke was in his home country, he made no attempt to meet his family despite having a small opportunity to do so.

According to The Telegraph the 38-year-old prince is “not believed to have seen” his father, King Charles, or his brother, Prince William, during his visit.

Moreover, Harry “made no attempt to see his brother,” and flew back home to California on Thursday, June 8, as he wanted to get home to his family “as quickly as possible,” via Ok! Magazine.

The Duke reportedly stayed at his Frogmore Cottage, even though he has been evicted from his Windsor home, earlier this year by King Charles. The monarch reportedly made the decision to evict the day Prince Harry released Spare.

The rift between the royals was instigated when Prince Harry stepped down from his senior royal position alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex detailed their strife during their time in the royal family the following year in a tell-all interview with Oprah, which was followed by their Netflix docuseries in 2022.

However, the rift intensified after Harry came out with his explosive memoir, Spare, in which is lamented about how his brother Prince William attacked him along with other instances. He also detailed the poor treatment he received at the hands of his father.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Charles and William were apprehensive of about what Prince Harry would say in his witness statement since he did not hold back in his memoir. 

