Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role

Elliot Page says he declined a lead role in a period drama because he couldn't wear feminine costumes

Elliot Page shared in his memoir, titled, that he turned down a "sought-after role" in a period drama because he could not bear the prospect of donning period-appropriate feminine costumes.

Although his agents were enthusiastic about the opportunity, Page could not bring himself to wear such attire, despite the role being based on a well-known book.

"I would imagine myself in a woman's costume from the mid-nineteenth century," he wrote. "The dress, the shoes, the hair, flashed before my eyes. It was too much after having put on the mask for awards season."

"I understood that if I were to do it, I would want to kill myself," he added.

At the time Page was in his early twenties and had not yet publicly declared his attraction to women (while still presenting as female).

As indicated in his memoir, he was also grappling with gender dysphoria, a condition he had been experiencing since he was a child.

"It was too much to play a role on-screen when the role I played in my personal life was suffocating me already. I ended up backing out of the film," he shared.

The actor, who now identifies as a transgender man (also non-binary and queer), expressed his feelings about wearing feminine dresses in these words: "I cringed at the way people lit up when seeing me in feminine clothing, as if I had accomplished a miraculous feat.”