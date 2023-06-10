 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Kim Kardashian reveals Kris Jenner feels ‘sad’ over her family dynamic

Kim Kardashian has recently shared her mother Kris Jenner gets “sad” how fame changed her family.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder was seen speaking to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Scott questioned Kim what she missed about life after her family gained popularity in the world.

The reality star responded, “I wonder what life would be like now if we didn’t take that road or take that journey.”

Kim also pointed out that her mother sometimes Kris often wondered “if being famous impacted her family for better or for worse”.

“I know something that is hard for my mum, she’s been really sad, like, ‘What did I do? Did I create them to get to this level…?’” stated Kim.

“Mum thinks it’s all connected,” remarked the social media star.

Meanwhile, Kim noted she could “handle any negativity” adding, “Even just the bad stuff, I’m like, ‘I can handle it’. Like, when everyone writes me and they’re like, ‘Are you OK?’ I’m just like, [fine].”

For the unversed, Kris conceptualised Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, which was inspired by the reality show The Osbournes.

Kris has been an executive producer on the show and even for new show, The Kardashians as well.

