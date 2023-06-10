Jameela Jamil believes society ‘pushes eating disorder’ on women

Jameela Jamil has recently shared how society judge women based on their appearance.



On June 9, the Marry Me actress took to Instagram and shed light on her post anorexia recovery.

“Gaining weight and losing tone over the years post anorexia recovery and not hiding it with baggy clothing has been an act of personal resistance to the idea that a toned arm ( which I will Never have) or abs (also never because tired) is the only true mark of Discipline a woman can have,” explained the British actress.

Jameela continued, “What about my work ethic? My dedication to my friends? My self-development? It’s OK if I have to open my mouth before you can see my discipline.”



She stated, “It was never any of anyone’s business anyway, and I don’t need you to assume I have it just by looking at me.”

In the caption, the Love at First Sight actress wrote, “Summer is here and women are expected to put their discipline on display again.”

She questioned, “For what? For WHOM?”

“Maybe my discipline is finding the greatest pizza on Uber Eats? (I am actually amazing at this. Sorry to brag.)”

“I see your discipline and I never looked for it on your body.”

Over the last 10 years, I've gained 40lbs of pure discipline to stop starving myself in a culture that perpetually pushes eating disorders on us Pretty good!”

“What's an invisible discipline you're proud of?” she concluded.