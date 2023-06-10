 
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?

Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?

Prince Harry has just been bashed for ‘not realizing’ the truth behind his past media image and how ‘protective’ the British media was of him, back in his Nazi uniform and drug use days.'

The associate editor of The Telegraph, Camilla Tominey broke down these accusations against Prince Harry.

According to The Telegraph she believes, “For what his first day in the witness box really showed is how blurred the lines have become for a Duke who claims to have been made paranoid by coverage that, by his own admission, he didn’t even read at the time.”

“In Harry’s mind - it wasn’t just ‘criminal’ that his personal information was allegedly obtained by illegal means. He also seems to view the level of public interest in his life as a crime.”

“His suggestion that it was the press’s fault that he never achieved much academically, repeatedly got drunk and ended up taking drugs as he tried to live up to his tabloid personna revealed a man who has not just failed to come to terms with his fame – but also completely lost perspective on how he was actually portrayed by newspapers at the time.”

