Saturday Jun 10, 2023
'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers

'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers

Matt Groening, James L. Brooks, Al Jean, Matt Selman, Dana Gould, and Conan O'Brien, the minds behind The Simpsons, showed their solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike by joining the picket line at Fox.

Cartoonist Groening  designed special placards with Bart and Lisa Simpson referencing the strike and residuals.

The strike, now on Day 39, has seen no progress from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). In the midst of the strike, Groening humorously carried a sign that read "WGA vs. Mr. Burns."

As the strike resumes, The Simpsons team remains committed to the cause, quoting Homer Simpson's plea for help: "I'm not normally a praying man, but if you're up there, please save me, Superman."

Members of the Writers Guild of America have been striking for fairer compensation among other issues in a climate dictated by technological progression. The use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting is also among issues plaguing the WGA members who are demanding that AI should be regulated.

