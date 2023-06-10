Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’

Prince Harry has just been warned about the ‘inevitable end’ of his ‘unchallenged era’ as the High Court is slated to grill him on everything.

These accusations against the Duke of Sussex have been shared by associate editor Camilla Tominey.

According to The Telegraph she believes, “as he became the first member of the Royal family to appear in the witness box since Edward VII was at the centre of a baccarat scandal in 1891, it soon became apparent that Oprah Winfrey this wasn’t.”



Especially since “Until now the Duke of Sussex (and indeed his wife, Meghan) have relied on feelings over fact when presenting their ‘truth’ to the world via Oprah’s sofa, Netflix’s streaming platform, Harry’s autobiography Spare and various interviews and podcasts.”

“Allegations against the press and palace - even those later revealed to be, at best, misleading” Ms Tominy also noted.

Not to mention, they “have largely gone unchallenged by interviewers.”

Before concluding Ms Tominey offered some insight into the reasons for this ‘cherry picking’ and proposed the idea that it “ensured the smoothest possible path to post-Megxit righteousness.”