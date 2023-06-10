 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Jennifer Garner learns the art of woodwork for her show The Last Thing In Us: Watch

Jennifer Garner learns the art of woodwork for her show The Last Thing In Us: Watch

Jennifer Garner has recently revealed she learned the art of woodwork for her show, The Last Thing In Us.

On June 9, the 13 Going on 30 star took to Instagram and posted a video of her “woodturning” tutorial for her role of Hannah in The Last Thing He Told Me.

In the clip, The Adam Project actress explained six methods on wood-turning masterclass.

While discussing about method one, Jennifer shared that it’s important to start with a chunk of wood. In the second method, the actress shared Professor Hauser helped “securing the blank on the lathe” and secured it into a plate of drills and now attached to lathe.

Jennifer advised that the third method is to be “safe and a nerd at the same time”. And now step four is to “shape the outside” while step five it to take care of the inside as she showed a full work of her “bowl”.

Lastly, Jennifer made sure to sweep away all the trash from the floor.

Meanwhile, the actress enjoyed whole process and even shared her knowledge with all her fans and followers. 

Watch here:


