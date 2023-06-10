 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’
Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry for being ‘ungrateful’ and not realizing the ‘forgiving’ nature of the press coverage he once enjoyed.

The associate editor of The Telegraph, Camilla Tominey broke down these accusations against Prince Harry.

According to The Telegraph she believes, Prince Harry “seems to have totally forgotten how overwhelmingly positive the coverage was.”

Even when he “made such public mistakes as dressing as a Nazi, smoking cannabis and cavorting in hot tubs in Las Vegas.”

In the eyes of Ms Tominey, “Far from being vilified, such headlines only served to further endear the ‘playboy prince’ to a press and public all too willing to dismiss such antics as ‘Harry being Harry’. Few others in public life ever enjoyed so much leeway.”

“In claiming such stories were ‘hurtful, mean and cruel’, the Duke laid bare his deep sense of unhappiness – not just with the media – but a life he seems now to wish was lived a different way.”

More From Royals:

Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’

Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’
King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’

King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’
Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’

Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’
Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’

Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’
Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’

Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’
Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?

Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?
Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award
Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed

Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed
Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?

Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?
Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’

Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’
How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton

How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans
Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty

Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty
Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London

Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London
Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'

Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer

Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty
Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'isolating' kids for Royal duties

Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'isolating' kids for Royal duties
How royal family has started ignoring Meghan Markle

How royal family has started ignoring Meghan Markle