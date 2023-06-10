Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry for being ‘ungrateful’ and not realizing the ‘forgiving’ nature of the press coverage he once enjoyed.

The associate editor of The Telegraph, Camilla Tominey broke down these accusations against Prince Harry.

According to The Telegraph she believes, Prince Harry “seems to have totally forgotten how overwhelmingly positive the coverage was.”

Even when he “made such public mistakes as dressing as a Nazi, smoking cannabis and cavorting in hot tubs in Las Vegas.”

In the eyes of Ms Tominey, “Far from being vilified, such headlines only served to further endear the ‘playboy prince’ to a press and public all too willing to dismiss such antics as ‘Harry being Harry’. Few others in public life ever enjoyed so much leeway.”

“In claiming such stories were ‘hurtful, mean and cruel’, the Duke laid bare his deep sense of unhappiness – not just with the media – but a life he seems now to wish was lived a different way.”