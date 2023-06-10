King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’

Experts believe Prince Harry has become completely alienated from the family he once knew as not one is “looking to catch up with old Harry.”

Commentator and expert Piers Morgan talked at length about Prince Harry’s relationships in the royal fold.

His admissions have been shared in a video interview for Sky News Australia.

In the midst of this chat, he was quoted saying, “My understanding from the royal family -- I've spoken to quite a few of them recently -- is that none of them really want him to be there, none of them are looking to catch up with old Harry after the way he's torched all the family.”

This admission has come around the same time as Mr Morgan laid Prince William’s alleged emotions bare.

At the time he admitted that the Prince of Wales feels inclined to ‘punch Prince Harry’s lights out’.

The admissions were shared with the same outlet and read, “I know for a fact from [pause] friends of mine who are very well plugged into the royals that William just wants to punch his lights out.”

Not to mention “he's not the only one; a lot of the family are very angry about what Harry and his wife have done.”