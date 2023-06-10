 
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Prince William wants to 'punch' Prince Harry's 'lights out'

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’

Prince William is allegedly considering ‘punching’ Prince Harry’s lights out.

Famed commentator Piers Morgan made these shocking admissions about the ‘true nature’ of relationships behind the scenes.

Mr Morgan broke it all down in his converastion with Sky News Australia.

According to his findings, Prince Harry has ‘really destroyed’ all hopes with the Royal Family, especially since many ‘don’t even want anything to do with him’.

However, one person in particular is also considering a physical confrontation.

This is mainly due to the fact, that his senior member of the Royal Family feels ‘absolutely incensed’.

The senior member in question is Prince William who is allegedly considering the consequences of ‘punching Prince Harry’s lights out’.

Mr Morgan was even quoted telling the outlet. “William. in particular, is absolutely incensed ...”

“I know for a fact from [pause] friends of mine who are very well plugged into the royals that William just wants to punch his lights out.”

To make matters worse for the Duke of Sussex, “he's not the only one; a lot of the family are very angry about what Harry and his wife have done.”

