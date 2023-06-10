 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince Harry receives the biggest snub in his life

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Prince Harry receives the biggest snub in his life

The  British royal family has snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the birthday celebrations of King Charles.

Senior British journalist Richard Eden wrote in Daily Mail that it will be the first time in Harry's life that he has not been welcomed at the monarch's official birthday celebrations.

He said when Meghan and Harry quit royal duties three years ago, Queen Elizabeth said they would 'always be much loved members of my family'.

The journalist said Buckingham Palace officials were also keen to stress that the couple would continue to be invited to family events.

"This year's event is particularly significant because it is the first since his father succeeded to the throne last September," he wrote.

Speaking to the journalist, a source said "I'm afraid it's a reflection of the state of relations at the moment,"

He said the couple returned to United Kingdom for last year's Trooping the Colour, which became part of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee weekend.

Richard Eden wrote that the couple were invited by the late Queen to watch the ceremony with other members of the Royal Family from offices overlooking Horse Guards Parade.

Prince Harry last month attended King Charles' Coronation and returned to California after brief stay in London.

Meghan Markle had stayed with the couple's children in the US as Harry attended the ceremony and reunited with his family. 

More From Royals:

Lauren Sanchez admires Prince Harry

Lauren Sanchez admires Prince Harry

Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’

Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’
King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’

King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’
Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’

Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’
Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’

Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’
Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’

Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’
Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’

Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’
Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?

Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?
Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award
Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed

Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed
Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?

Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?
Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’

Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’
How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton

How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans
Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty

Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty
Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London

Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London
Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'

Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer

Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty