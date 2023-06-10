Prince Harry receives the biggest snub in his life

The British royal family has snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the birthday celebrations of King Charles.

Senior British journalist Richard Eden wrote in Daily Mail that it will be the first time in Harry's life that he has not been welcomed at the monarch's official birthday celebrations.



He said when Meghan and Harry quit royal duties three years ago, Queen Elizabeth said they would 'always be much loved members of my family'.

The journalist said Buckingham Palace officials were also keen to stress that the couple would continue to be invited to family events.

"This year's event is particularly significant because it is the first since his father succeeded to the throne last September," he wrote.

Speaking to the journalist, a source said "I'm afraid it's a reflection of the state of relations at the moment,"

He said the couple returned to United Kingdom for last year's Trooping the Colour, which became part of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee weekend.

Richard Eden wrote that the couple were invited by the late Queen to watch the ceremony with other members of the Royal Family from offices overlooking Horse Guards Parade.

Prince Harry last month attended King Charles' Coronation and returned to California after brief stay in London.

Meghan Markle had stayed with the couple's children in the US as Harry attended the ceremony and reunited with his family.