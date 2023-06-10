Lauren Sanchez admires Prince Harry

Jeff Bezos' fiancée has turned out to be an admirer of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

The US media celebrity, Lauren Sanchez, recently made headlines when it was reported that she is going to marry Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world.

She is known to be friends with several Hollywood celebrities and is often seen interacting with the likes of Kardashians.

Bezos' fiancée is also among the few high profile figures who follows Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Several Hollywood celebrities who admire Kate Middleton and Prince Harry are allegedly averse to being publicly linked to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

But Sanchez is not one of them. The woman couldn't care less what people make of her feelings for others.

Unlike the celebrities, who follows the Prince and the Princess of Wales and still avoid from reacting to their posts in order not to be dragged into unnecessary controversies, Lauren Sanchez couldn't help liking posts that feature Prince Harry.

A look at Prince Harry's friend Nacho Figuerars Instagram post featuring Harry shows Lauren Sanchez as one of the people who liked the image.

The post was shared by Nacho, a professional polo player, on the last birthday of the Duke of Sussex.

Meanwhile, Harry was missing from pictures shared by Nacho Figuerars after a polo match recently.

The Duke of Sussex was not part of the game and his disappearance sparked rumors about an alleged rift between Harry and Nacho, who last year said his old friend finally met his match in his wife Meghan Markle.

Figueras, who competed against his longtime pal at the Sentebale Polo Cup last year in Colorado, said in an interview with PEOPLE that he feels like the Duke of Sussex now has the family he's always dreamt of.