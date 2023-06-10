 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Lauren Sanchez admires Prince Harry

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Lauren Sanchez admires Prince Harry

Jeff Bezos' fiancée has turned out to be an admirer of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

The US media celebrity, Lauren Sanchez, recently made headlines when it was reported that she is going to marry Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world.

She is known to be friends with several Hollywood celebrities and is often seen interacting with the likes of Kardashians.

Bezos' fiancée is also among the few high profile figures who follows Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Several Hollywood celebrities who admire Kate Middleton and Prince Harry are allegedly averse to being publicly linked to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

But Sanchez is not one of them. The woman couldn't care less what people make of her feelings for others.

Unlike the celebrities, who follows the Prince and the Princess of Wales and still avoid from reacting to their posts in order not to be dragged into unnecessary controversies, Lauren Sanchez couldn't help liking posts that feature Prince Harry.

A look at Prince Harry's friend Nacho Figuerars Instagram post featuring Harry shows Lauren Sanchez as one of the people who liked the image.

The post was shared by Nacho, a professional polo player, on the last birthday of the Duke of Sussex.

Lauren Sanchez admires Prince Harry

Meanwhile, Harry was missing from pictures shared by Nacho Figuerars after a polo match recently.

The Duke of Sussex was not part of the game and his disappearance sparked rumors about an alleged rift between Harry and Nacho, who last year said his old friend finally met his match in his wife Meghan Markle.

Figueras, who competed against his longtime pal at the Sentebale Polo Cup last year in Colorado, said in an interview with PEOPLE that he feels like the Duke of Sussex now has the family he's always dreamt of. 

More From Royals:

Prince Harry receives the biggest snub in his life

Prince Harry receives the biggest snub in his life
Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’

Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’
King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’

King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’
Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’

Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’
Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’

Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’
Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’

Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’
Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’

Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’
Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?

Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?
Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award
Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed

Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed
Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?

Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?
Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’

Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’
How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton

How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans
Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty

Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty
Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London

Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London
Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'

Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer

Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty