Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Prince Harry won't leave Meghan Markle for his royal relatives

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

During his legal battle against the British tabloid media, Prince Harry has rejected the claims of former royal aides about his and Meghan Markle's relationship.

Some royal experts, insiders and fortune teller have speculated and predicted Harry's marriage to Meghan, claiming that the Duke of Sussex will soon return to the UK for good.

King Charles III's former butler Grant Harrold recently predicted that Harry will soon return to home soil for good, while Princess Dina's ex-aide Paul Burrell also agreed to him, saying King Charles and Prince William would welcome the Duke of Sussex with open arms if he returns to the royal fold, adding that he sees cracks in Harry and Meghan's marriage.

The former royal aide went on saying that Harry will soon understand that the split from the royal family was premature. But, King Charles III's younger son Harry appeared to quash rumours of his alleged split with Meghan in his recent appearance in London court where he gave evidence in a phone hacking case against publisher of a newspaper.

In his witness statement, according to BBC, the Duke of Sussex said he's taking legal action to stop hate towards his and Meghan. While, some legal experts also noted that the younger son of Charles would not have spoken for his wife in the witness box if their marriage was on the rocks.

There are also reports Harry started the legal battle against the media at his wife's behest, which suggests Harry still in fully love with his children's mother and won't leave her for his royal relatives.

