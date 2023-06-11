 
sports
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Swiatek makes history with consecutive third French Open triumph

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Polands Iga Swiatek poses with the trophy Suzanne Lenglen following her victory over Czech Republics Karolina Muchova during their womens singles final match on day fourteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 10, 2023. AFP
Poland's Iga Swiatek poses with the trophy Suzanne Lenglen following her victory over Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova during their women's singles final match on day fourteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 10, 2023. AFP

Poland's Iga Swiatek showcased her dominance on the clay courts of Paris by winning her third French Open title in four years.  

In a thrilling final, she defeated Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic in a match that went down to the wire. Swiatek's victory marked her fourth Grand Slam title and solidified her position as one of the top players in the world.

Since becoming the world number one last year, Swiatek has lost only two out of 26 matches in Grand Slam tournaments. At just 22 years old, she became the youngest woman since Monica Seles to win consecutive titles at Roland Garros. Swiatek also joined Seles and Naomi Osaka as the only women in the Open Era to win their first four major finals.

The match against Muchova was a tough battle, with both players giving their all. Swiatek took an early lead but faced strong resistance from Muchova, who fought back and forced a deciding set. In the end, Swiatek managed to regain control and emerged as the champion after a grueling contest.

After her victory, Swiatek expressed her appreciation for her opponent and credited her team for their support. She also thanked her family and the fans for their love and encouragement. Swiatek's skillful play, especially from the baseline, and her ability to handle pressure played key roles in her triumph.

The win made Swiatek the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to successfully defend the Roland Garros women's singles title. It also solidified her connection with the tournament and sparked discussions about her potential to win even more titles in the future.

Swiatek, however, remains grounded and focused on her development as a player. She appreciates the fan support but doesn't pay much attention to comparisons or expectations. Swiatek's remarkable performance and her hunger for victory have drawn comparisons to legendary players of the past, and tennis greats like Chris Evert believe she has the potential to achieve even greater success.

As Swiatek lifted the trophy in celebration, she accidentally dropped the lid, causing a moment of levity. She expressed her hope to hold the trophy again in the future and continues to work hard to improve her game. Swiatek's triumph at the French Open once again solidified her status as a rising star in the world of tennis.

