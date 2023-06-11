Jana Kramer reflects on miscarriages: 'I feel broken'

Jana Kramer is pregnant now

Jana Kramer opened up about her tough phase of life when she experienced multiple miscarriages.

Appearing on the Whine Down podcast, the pregnant actress recalled a conversation with fiancé Allan Russell about having a baby together, but she was reluctant to the idea.

The 39-year-old told fiancé, "I would love that, but if it's something of really wanting it, I don't want you to be like, 'Oh, I should have been with someone else' because I, as a woman who has had a bunch of miscarriages, I feel broken."

"I mean, I know I'm a woman, but when you miscarry that many times, you're like, 'Am I? Because I can't even carry a baby,'" adding, "I don't want to relive that again, feeling that way. That was awful."

But, the mother-of-two praised Russell for his support during pregnancy.

"He would take Jace to school, he would do drop-offs," she shared. "Him and Mike would coordinate with soccer and dropoffs. I was so sick. [He got me] anything I wanted, food-wise."

Kramer shares two children with her former husband, Mike Caussin.