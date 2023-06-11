 
Royals
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Royal fans welcome King Charles latest move about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Fans have welcomed royal family and King Charles decision not to invite Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to the monarch’s birthday parade.

There are reports Harry and Meghan have not been invited to King Charles upcoming birthday parade.

It will be the first birthday parade, known as Trooping of the Colour, since King Charles ascended to the throne.

The ceremonious event has commemorated the birthday of the British Sovereign for more than 260 years.

Reacting to the reports, one fan commented, “King Charles and the Royal Family shouldn't invite these two as all they do is complain and cause drama. They spoil the mood of a happy celebration with their constant whining and making every occasion and situation about them. There is a dark shadow around Meghan and Harry, and they ruin everythin..”

Another said, “They have repeatedly shown their disrespect and dislike of all things Royal. They shouldn’t be invited to anything.”

“Actions have consequences,” said one more fans.

The fourth said, “Good. They don't belong there.”

