Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Britney Spears sparks fears of drug use: ‘She could die!’

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Britney Spears’ family has begun fearing for her life as allegations of meth use have begun to surface.

The root of these fears have been brought forward by Spears’ father Jamie and ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Federline broke his silence with Page Six regarding the possibility and went as far as to say, “I fear she’s on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up.”

“It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys,” he also added before concluding his admission.

Spears’ father also chimed in on the topic and voiced some fears surrounding her possible death and said, “Britney may die like Amy [Winehouse].”

For those unversed, Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27. 

