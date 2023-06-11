 
Royals
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
How King Charles, Prince William react to Harry’s court appearance?

How King Charles, Prince William reacted to Harry’s court appearance?

Prince Harry reportedly left his father King Charles and brother Prince William concerned with his appearance in the High Court in London.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in the court to give evidence against the newspapers tabloid in phone hacking trial earlier this week.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl was quoted as saying by OK! “My sources tell me that [King Charles III] and [Prince William] were very wary about Harry going into the witness box.

"I think when you see what came out of Harry's evidence and his witness statement, you can understand why."

According to Katie, King Charles and William were stressed about what Prince Harry might say on the stand.

Prince Harry accused the tabloid publisher of "industrial scale" phone hacking as the Prince wrapped up almost eight hours of court testimony on Wednesday, becoming the first British royal in over a century to take to the witness stand.

