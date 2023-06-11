 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘definitely only’ shows side of her public ‘wants to see’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Kate Middleton ‘definitely only’ shows side of her public ‘wants to see’

After catering to a busy month of May following the Coronation of King Charles, Kate Middleton is ready to take a break.

The Princess of Wales, 41, had been making key appearances as part of her royal engagements, some solo and at times with family, in the past month.

According to an insider cited by OK! Magazine, the royal is looking forward to having some down-time with her family.

“Her royal schedule is currently free, and after the past couple of months, she needs it,” as source told the outlet. “Her daily life is already so hectic, and she’s always got to be ‘on’ when she’s serving.”

“She’s looking forward to some private time in the country where she can let her guard down and really be herself with her family,” the source added.

Kate is known to be very poised and particular about abiding by the royal rules. The insider pointed that the royal is good at playing the part and the public “definitely only sees the side of her that she wants you to see.”

Otherwise, the Princess is “surprisingly normal” and makes sure she is doing the same for her kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“With her royal duties, she obviously needs a little help, but at home, she likes to do things herself. She does her own shopping, arranges playdates, helps the kids with homework, and has dinner on the table at about 6 every night.”

“[The children] definitely have chores,” the insider described. “Kate has created a fun chart, and the children get gold stars for every task they complete, from making their beds in the morning to filling their dog Orla’s water bowl.”

“In the summer, she makes an amazing watermelon salad that everyone adores," the source said, explaining that after a meal, her kids are expected to clean their dishes.

Moreover, “they’ve learned that money doesn’t grow on trees.”

Behind the palace walls, Kate “prefers that people don’t fuss over her during her day-to-day life,” as she and William are mostly on their own with their children and employ minimal staff.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton takes on a special look when she is doing school runs

Kate Middleton takes on a special look when she is doing school runs
Prince Harry reacts to Kate Middleton’s dance, video goes viral

Prince Harry reacts to Kate Middleton’s dance, video goes viral
Prince Harry’s a man ‘who no longer knows who he is or where he lives’

Prince Harry’s a man ‘who no longer knows who he is or where he lives’
Princess Eugenie praised for dedication to cause of world’s oceans

Princess Eugenie praised for dedication to cause of world’s oceans
Inside the ‘relaxed’ ties between Princess Charlotte and Queen Camilla

Inside the ‘relaxed’ ties between Princess Charlotte and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry ‘should take a long look at his own life’ before asking

Prince Harry ‘should take a long look at his own life’ before asking
Prince William thanks soldiers for ‘really good job’ in difficult conditions

Prince William thanks soldiers for ‘really good job’ in difficult conditions
Royal fans welcome King Charles latest move about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Royal fans welcome King Charles latest move about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Three troops faint during military parade led by Prince William

Three troops faint during military parade led by Prince William
Prince Harry won't leave Meghan Markle for his royal relatives

Prince Harry won't leave Meghan Markle for his royal relatives
Princess Eugenie's new baby boy Ernest added to royal family's line of succession

Princess Eugenie's new baby boy Ernest added to royal family's line of succession
Lauren Sanchez admires Prince Harry

Lauren Sanchez admires Prince Harry

Prince Harry receives the biggest snub in his life

Prince Harry receives the biggest snub in his life
Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’

Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’
King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’

King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’
Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’

Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’
Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’

Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’
Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’

Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’
Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’

Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’
Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?

Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?
Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award