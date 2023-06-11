Kate Middleton ‘definitely only’ shows side of her public ‘wants to see’

After catering to a busy month of May following the Coronation of King Charles, Kate Middleton is ready to take a break.



The Princess of Wales, 41, had been making key appearances as part of her royal engagements, some solo and at times with family, in the past month.



According to an insider cited by OK! Magazine, the royal is looking forward to having some down-time with her family.

“Her royal schedule is currently free, and after the past couple of months, she needs it,” as source told the outlet. “Her daily life is already so hectic, and she’s always got to be ‘on’ when she’s serving.”

“She’s looking forward to some private time in the country where she can let her guard down and really be herself with her family,” the source added.

Kate is known to be very poised and particular about abiding by the royal rules. The insider pointed that the royal is good at playing the part and the public “definitely only sees the side of her that she wants you to see.”

Otherwise, the Princess is “surprisingly normal” and makes sure she is doing the same for her kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“With her royal duties, she obviously needs a little help, but at home, she likes to do things herself. She does her own shopping, arranges playdates, helps the kids with homework, and has dinner on the table at about 6 every night.”

“[The children] definitely have chores,” the insider described. “Kate has created a fun chart, and the children get gold stars for every task they complete, from making their beds in the morning to filling their dog Orla’s water bowl.”

“In the summer, she makes an amazing watermelon salad that everyone adores," the source said, explaining that after a meal, her kids are expected to clean their dishes.

Moreover, “they’ve learned that money doesn’t grow on trees.”

Behind the palace walls, Kate “prefers that people don’t fuss over her during her day-to-day life,” as she and William are mostly on their own with their children and employ minimal staff.